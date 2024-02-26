trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725089
VIRAL VIDEO: Maratha Protesters Set State Transport Bus On Fire In Jalna, Maharashtra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
A viral video captures the intense moment as Maratha protestors set a State Transport bus ablaze at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka, Jalna, Maharashtra. The Maratha community protests against the state government regarding the Maratha reservation issue.

