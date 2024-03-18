NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Maruti Wagon R Converted Into Helicopter with Heavy Wings, Internet Applauds

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
VIRAL VIDEO: Check out the viral video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shared by 'priyarajputlive.' Captioned, "In Ambedkar Nagar, UP, two brothers converted a car into a helicopter using Jugaad. They were caught by the police while getting the dent painted. The vehicle (helicopter) was seized.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: WWE Style Fight Between Guy And Orchestra Girl Artist Over Alleged Misbehave
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE Style Fight Between Guy And Orchestra Girl Artist Over Alleged Misbehave
Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential election 2024
Play Icon13:29
Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential election 2024
VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
Play Icon00:48
VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
Play Icon00:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir
Play Icon01:15
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: WWE Style Fight Between Guy And Orchestra Girl Artist Over Alleged Misbehave
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE Style Fight Between Guy And Orchestra Girl Artist Over Alleged Misbehave
Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential election 2024
play icon13:29
Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential election 2024
VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
play icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
play icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir
play icon1:15
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir