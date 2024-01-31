trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715932
VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Since winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui's popularity has surged. During a recent dinner with Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, exiting the restaurant led to an unexpected fan mob. Excitement escalated as Munawar fell while his bodyguards tried to protect him, a moment caught in a viral video.

