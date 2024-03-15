NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Alongsarao Exercises On Air Walker At Outdoor Gym, Internet Loves It

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Watch The Viral Video: Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, known for his engaging social media presence, recently shared a fun workout session on air walkers at an outdoor gym on X. Accompanied by laughter and the song ‘Dil to bachcha hai ji,’ the video captures Along’s playful spirit.

