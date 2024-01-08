trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707406
VIRAL VIDEO: "Nightmare Unleashed - Watch This Chillingly Realistic AI Clip Go Viral

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
A hair-raising VIRAL VIDEO on Instagram, shared by user @6ixdriptv, features an incredibly realistic AI-generated clip of a creepy woman. With over 17 million views and 249k likes, the caption, "Came across this creepy lady on my way home," initially fooled many into thinking it was real. The hyperrealistic portrayal, complete with black eyes and lips, adds to the illusion. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that this unsettling figure is the creation of hyperrealistic artificial intelligence. The video has left netizens both intrigued and unnerved, with some humorously expressing their reluctance to watch such content right before bedtime.

