Viral Video: Noida Man Receives ₹ 766,83,762 Bill For Uber Autorickshaw Ride, Internet Shocked

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
A video shared by @ktakshish on Twitter captures the shocking moment a Noida man received a bill of ₹ 766,83,762 for an Uber autorickshaw ride. The astronomical amount has left viewers stunned and questioning the accuracy of ride-sharing app charges. Watch the video to witness the astonishing bill and the reactions it evoked.

