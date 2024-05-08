Advertisement
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
An octopus is shown in a video that has gone viral on Instagram trying to get off a seafood plate. The octopus is shown in the video progressively making its way toward the end of the table with its tentacles. But it ends before showing whether or not the octopus makes it to its intended location. The dining table is adorned with several additional delicacies in addition to the octopus. Several people on social media expressed their revulsion at the sight, denouncing the eating of such sentient beings while they were still alive and raising issues with animal abuse.

