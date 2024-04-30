videoDetails

Viral Video Of Son's Tribute To Mom's First Break In 60 Years Age - Watch

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

In an Indian family, women's contributions are frequently talked about and observed, as they run the home alone at the risk of their own freedom and lives. Unfortunately, we rarely show our gratitude for this, even when we recognize it. Nonetheless, a Bengaluru boy recently brought attention to this matter by emphasizing the necessity for our moms to take time out from the endless parenting duty. A user named @geometricmagic on 'X' uploaded an emotional viral clip of his mother having fun in the snow—a rare occasion while after 60 years, she received a break from her family's duties. His description of what had happened was deeply proceeding - Watch the full viral video to experience the touching vibe.