VIRAL VIDEO: Open Sale of Maggi From "Thela" Sparks Online Reaction

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
WATCH VIRAL VIDEO: In a video shared on Instagram by @chatore_broothers, a street cart is seen loaded with loose Maggi noodles, with no packets in sight. The street vendor tosses the noodles into a weighing bowl, adds a strip of masala packets, and then transfers everything into a plastic bag

