Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Primary School Students In Chhattisgarh Chase Away Drunk Teacher After Class Abuse

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, captures the shocking moment when primary school students chase away their drunk teacher after he verbally abuses them during class. The video has sparked outrage online, shedding light on the challenges faced by students in the region's education system.

All Videos

Indian Student Faces Hate Campaign For Supporting PM Modi At London School Of Economics
Play Icon02:43
Indian Student Faces Hate Campaign For Supporting PM Modi At London School Of Economics
Noida Viral Video: Girl Fined Heavily By Noida Traffic Police For Posing Like Titanic On Scooter During Holi
Play Icon00:14
Noida Viral Video: Girl Fined Heavily By Noida Traffic Police For Posing Like Titanic On Scooter During Holi
Bengaluru Viral Video: BMTC Conductor Suspended For Assaulting Woman Passenger
Play Icon00:23
Bengaluru Viral Video: BMTC Conductor Suspended For Assaulting Woman Passenger
Jammu & Kashmir: Blast Outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab In Poonch
Play Icon00:41
Jammu & Kashmir: Blast Outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab In Poonch
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special In Bihar
Play Icon01:34
 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special In Bihar

Trending Videos

Indian Student Faces Hate Campaign For Supporting PM Modi At London School Of Economics
play icon2:43
Indian Student Faces Hate Campaign For Supporting PM Modi At London School Of Economics
Noida Viral Video: Girl Fined Heavily By Noida Traffic Police For Posing Like Titanic On Scooter During Holi
play icon0:14
Noida Viral Video: Girl Fined Heavily By Noida Traffic Police For Posing Like Titanic On Scooter During Holi
Bengaluru Viral Video: BMTC Conductor Suspended For Assaulting Woman Passenger
play icon0:23
Bengaluru Viral Video: BMTC Conductor Suspended For Assaulting Woman Passenger
Jammu & Kashmir: Blast Outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab In Poonch
play icon0:41
Jammu & Kashmir: Blast Outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab In Poonch
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special In Bihar
play icon1:34
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special In Bihar