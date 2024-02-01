trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716541
VIRAL VIDEO: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Apologizes for Behavior, Addresses Incident with Servant

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addresses the controversial video where he hit Naveed Hasnain, apologizing and explaining on Adeel Asif's podcast, "I apologized; he started crying and said, ‘Ustaad ji, why are you doing this?’ It's a teacher's role; being like a father to the student, I've fulfilled that role.

