VIRAL VIDEO: Rajat Dalal vs Rajveer Singh Sparks Trending Debate; Fans Divided, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
A viral video has ignited a fresh controversy in the YouTube community, pitting Rajat Dalal against Rajveer Singh. "New controversy brewing between The #NiteshSingh and #RajatDalal. Don Nitesh Singh threatened Rajat Dalal," said a third. After a controversy by Elvish Yadav and YouTuber Maxtern, the clash has rapidly gained attention, prompting netizens to choose sides and engage in fervent debates online.

