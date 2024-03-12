NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Robot Serves Ice Gola for the First Time In Ahmedabad, Sparks Online Excitement

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch Viral Video: A groundbreaking moment in Ahmedabad as a robot serves ice gola for the first time, sparking excitement online. Don't miss this technological marvel.

All Videos

'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda
Play Icon04:26
'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda
VIRAL VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Spreads Joy In Mumbai, Visits School for Quality Time With Kids, Watch
Play Icon01:06
VIRAL VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Spreads Joy In Mumbai, Visits School for Quality Time With Kids, Watch
Haryana Political Crisis: Khattar, ministers resign and BJP-JJP head for a split
Play Icon03:42
Haryana Political Crisis: Khattar, ministers resign and BJP-JJP head for a split
Main Modi Ko Ram Ka Avatar Maanta Hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing
Play Icon01:24
Main Modi Ko Ram Ka Avatar Maanta Hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola
Play Icon00:19
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola

Trending Videos

'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda
play icon4:26
'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda
VIRAL VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Spreads Joy In Mumbai, Visits School for Quality Time With Kids, Watch
play icon1:6
VIRAL VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Spreads Joy In Mumbai, Visits School for Quality Time With Kids, Watch
Haryana Political Crisis: Khattar, ministers resign and BJP-JJP head for a split
play icon3:42
Haryana Political Crisis: Khattar, ministers resign and BJP-JJP head for a split
Main Modi Ko Ram Ka Avatar Maanta Hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing
play icon1:24
Main Modi Ko Ram Ka Avatar Maanta Hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola
play icon0:19
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola