VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Eyewitness Reveals IndiGo Passenger Altercation, Blaming Pilot

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
In the aftermath of the shocking physical assault on an IndiGo pilot captured in a viral video, Russian model and actress Evgenia Belskaia, who recorded the incident, condemned the act. Belskaia, who was onboard the delayed IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa, revealed the circumstances that led to the altercation. The flight's 13-hour delay sparked frustration among passengers, leading to questioning and uproar against the crew and pilots. Belskaia's eyewitness account sheds light on the tense situation that unfolded during the extended delay at the Delhi airport.

