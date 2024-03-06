NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
A recent Viral Video sensation on the internet features a Russian girl trying her hand at selling vegetables on an Indian street. In a charming encounter, she teams up with a vendor, exclaiming, "Sabzi bechna sikhao [Teach me how to sell vegetables]." With enthusiasm reminiscent of Nana Patekar's famous dialogue from 'Welcome,' she successfully sells potatoes and onions, leaving viewers delighted. The video has garnered over 15.2 million views, showcasing the global appeal of such heartwarming street experiences.

