VIRAL VIDEO: Sana Javed's PSL Appearance Sparks Crowd Cheers 'Sania Mirza' As She Supports Shoaib Malik

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Pakistani actress Sana Javed, supporting husband Shoaib Akhtar at a PSL match, had fans playfully chanting Sania Mirza's name to catch her attention. In a viral video, Sana acknowledged the light-hearted moment with a smile from the VIP dais

