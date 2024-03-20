Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Shahid Kapoor Thanks Vijay Devarakonda for Career's Biggest Solo Hit, Kabir Singh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In this viral video, Shahid Kapoor expresses heartfelt appreciation to Vijay Devarakonda, acknowledging the pivotal role of "Arjun Reddy" in the creation of his career-defining character, Kabir Singh. Kapoor's gratitude underscores the significant impact of cross-cultural inspiration on cinematic milestones and celebrates the collaborative spirit within the film industry.

All Videos

Budaun Double Murder Case: Surviving Brother Turns Eyewitness, Recalls Pushing Away Attacker's Knife
Play Icon01:19
Budaun Double Murder Case: Surviving Brother Turns Eyewitness, Recalls Pushing Away Attacker's Knife
Budaun News: Neighbors denied any quarrel between the victim's family and the accused
Play Icon09:39
Budaun News: Neighbors denied any quarrel between the victim's family and the accused
Double Murder In Budaun: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Deceased Children's House
Play Icon00:50
Double Murder In Budaun: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Deceased Children's House
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Vlogger Asks Famous DollyChaiwala For
Play Icon00:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Vlogger Asks Famous DollyChaiwala For "Bill Gates Chai" In Nagpur, Watch
Badaun Accused Photos released
Play Icon01:37
Badaun Accused Photos released

Trending Videos

Budaun Double Murder Case: Surviving Brother Turns Eyewitness, Recalls Pushing Away Attacker's Knife
play icon1:19
Budaun Double Murder Case: Surviving Brother Turns Eyewitness, Recalls Pushing Away Attacker's Knife
Budaun News: Neighbors denied any quarrel between the victim's family and the accused
play icon9:39
Budaun News: Neighbors denied any quarrel between the victim's family and the accused
Double Murder In Budaun: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Deceased Children's House
play icon0:50
Double Murder In Budaun: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Deceased Children's House
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Vlogger Asks Famous DollyChaiwala For
play icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Vlogger Asks Famous DollyChaiwala For "Bill Gates Chai" In Nagpur, Watch
Badaun Accused Photos released
play icon1:37
Badaun Accused Photos released