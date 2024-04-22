Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Shocking Stunt As Man Hangs From Moving Car Door

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Witness the jaw-dropping stunt that's been trending on social media! In this viral video shared by user @sumit_cool_dubey, watch as a daring individual hangs from a moving car's door, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The shocking footage has sparked concern and amazement online, making it a must-watch sensation

All Videos

Viral Video: Mona Lisa Sings In Microsoft's Latest Innovation AI App, Internet Amazed
Play Icon00:23
Viral Video: Mona Lisa Sings In Microsoft's Latest Innovation AI App, Internet Amazed
Politics intensifies on Congress' Election Manifesto
Play Icon10:00
Politics intensifies on Congress' Election Manifesto
PM Modi makes huge remark over Congress' Election Manifesto
Play Icon03:56
PM Modi makes huge remark over Congress' Election Manifesto
Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
Play Icon01:07
Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire
Play Icon02:05
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Mona Lisa Sings In Microsoft's Latest Innovation AI App, Internet Amazed
play icon0:23
Viral Video: Mona Lisa Sings In Microsoft's Latest Innovation AI App, Internet Amazed
Politics intensifies on Congress' Election Manifesto
play icon10:0
Politics intensifies on Congress' Election Manifesto
PM Modi makes huge remark over Congress' Election Manifesto
play icon3:56
PM Modi makes huge remark over Congress' Election Manifesto
Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
play icon1:7
Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire
play icon2:5
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire