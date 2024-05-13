Advertisement
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Gharke Kalesh shared the disturbing footage on Twitter, and it has had over 200k views. This raised the amount of people who are criticizing the act of brutality towards the Golden Retriever and calling for justice to be served. The cruel conduct is depicted in graphic detail in the CCTV footage, which sparked a wave of indignation and demands for action to safeguard animal welfare. The urgent need for justice and an awareness in preventing such atrocities is still at the center of advocacy efforts and discussions on social media platforms as the video continue to circulate out.

