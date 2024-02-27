trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725560
VIRAL VIDEO: Sonu Nigam's Emotional Farewell At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral, Touching Moment With Shaan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Sonu Nigam bids an emotional farewell to ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas at his funeral on February 27. The singer, visibly moved, wipes away tears and shares a poignant hug with Shaan during Udhas' final rites.

