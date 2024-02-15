trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721538
VIRAL VIDEO: Sweden Water Park Explosion See the Shocking Moment Rides Ignite in Flames

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
A major fire engulfed the renowned Liseberg Amusement Park in Gothenburg, Sweden, triggered by a gas explosion at the under-construction Oceana Waterworld on Monday, February 12. Viral footage captures the shocking moment unopened rides burst into flames. The incident resulted in twelve injuries, with one person still missing as of Wednesday, February 14.

