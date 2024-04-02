Advertisement
Viral Video: Taylor Swift's "Love Story" Sung by Girl in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Earns Desi Swifties' Fan Love On Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us
A viral video featuring a girl's rendition of Taylor Swift's classic "Love Story" in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar has captured the hearts of Desi Swifties, garnering significant fan love on the internet. The heartfelt performance resonates deeply with fans of the renowned singer-songwriter, generating widespread admiration and acclaim across online platforms. Uploaded by Instagram user and artist @kbsongmusic, the video has surpassed 50K plays on Instagram Reels, accompanied by an outpouring of positive feedback.

