Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Witness the struggles of passengers as they navigate the cramped conditions, with every available space occupied. The video underscores the need for better management of train overcrowding and passenger comfort. Join the conversation as viewers discuss possible solutions to alleviate such situations in the future. Don't miss this eye-opening glimpse into the realities of train travel captured in a single viral moment.

