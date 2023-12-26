trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702905
VIRAL VIDEO : Tiger's Unusual Rest Spot Draws Massive Crowd in UP Village

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
In an extraordinary turn of events, a tiger ventured out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, making its way to Atkona village. The majestic creature found an unusual resting spot on the wall of the Gurudwara, creating a spectacle that has captivated the entire area. As the news spreads, a massive crowd has gathered, eager to witness this rare encounter with nature. Follow the unfolding story as authorities work on ensuring the safety of both the tiger and the intrigued onlookers.

