VIRAL VIDEO: Tourist Playfully Demands Refund, Throws Stones At Cab In Goa

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Check out this viral video shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter! It captures a funny quarrel in Goa between a tourist and a cab driver. The tourist wants his money back and throws stones at the cab while saying, "Give my money back!" This unexpected and amusing moment has become a hit online.

