Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Election, several well known political leaders are holding massive rallies. Amid this, Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in UP. During his address, Amit Shah targeted Congress over Ram Mandir issue.

