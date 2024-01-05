trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706394
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Uber Driver Assists Drunk Woman to her Home, Internet Applauds His Compassion

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Follow Us
In a heartwarming display of compassion, an Uber driver has become a capeless hero, proving that not all heroes wear capes. The internet has been buzzing with praise for this humble man after a video surfaced showcasing his remarkable act of humanity late at night. The footage captures the Uber driver and a woman standing on a front porch, as seen through the resident's door camera. The context becomes clear as the conversation unfolds – the woman, visibly intoxicated and cold, needed assistance getting into her house, and the compassionate Uber driver was there to help. The door camera captures the exchange as the resident provides instructions to the driver on how to locate the key and facilitate entry.

All Videos

Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow
Play Icon1:33
Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow
VIRAL VIDEO : Rescued Baby Elephant Snuggles with Mother in Touching Video from Tamil Nadu
Play Icon0:52
VIRAL VIDEO : Rescued Baby Elephant Snuggles with Mother in Touching Video from Tamil Nadu
Cold Wave grips North India, Temperature drops to 6 degrees in Delhi
Play Icon6:11
Cold Wave grips North India, Temperature drops to 6 degrees in Delhi
JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
Play Icon1:0
JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram
Play Icon4:4
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram

Trending Videos

Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow
play icon1:33
Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow
VIRAL VIDEO : Rescued Baby Elephant Snuggles with Mother in Touching Video from Tamil Nadu
play icon0:52
VIRAL VIDEO : Rescued Baby Elephant Snuggles with Mother in Touching Video from Tamil Nadu
Cold Wave grips North India, Temperature drops to 6 degrees in Delhi
play icon6:11
Cold Wave grips North India, Temperature drops to 6 degrees in Delhi
JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
play icon1:0
JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram
play icon4:4
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram