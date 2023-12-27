trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703199
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
In a rather peculiar turn of events on the Agra National Highway, a routine commute took an unexpected twist when a truck transporting chickens, valued at an estimated Rs 1.5 lakh, encountered an unfortunate accident. What followed was a bizarre series of events that turned a typical roadside mishap into a tale that garnered both attention and bemusement. As the truck collided and came to a halt, locals in the vicinity quickly shifted from passive onlookers to impromptu participants in what can only be described as a spontaneous chicken heist. The feathered cargo, initially destined for another destination, suddenly became the focus of an unexpected frenzy as individuals seized the opportunity to make off with the valuable poultry

All Videos

Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Play Icon4:13
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
Play Icon2:46
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
Play Icon2:22
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
Play Icon0:22
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu
Play Icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu

Trending Videos

Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
play icon4:13
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
play icon2:46
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
play icon2:22
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
play icon0:22
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu