Viral Video: Vada Pav Candle Tempts Viewers With Its Mouthwatering Appearance

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
: A recent viral video has captured the attention of many, showcasing a food-themed candle creation so realistic that viewers are tempted to take a bite. Inspired by Mumbai's famous vada pav, this candle has impressed users with its uncanny resemblance to the beloved street food. Watch as the candle's lifelike appearance sparks delight and cravings among viewers. Video Source: Instagram @houseofdrip._

