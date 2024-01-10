trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708213
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
A perfectly timed video is making waves on social media, featuring both a Vande Bharat Express and an airplane captured in a single frame. The footage captures the sleek Vande Bharat Express gracefully moving along the tracks beside a road. The scene takes a captivating turn as a plane soars directly above the train.

