Viral Video: Virat Kohli Die-Hard Fan Allegedly Assaulted By Security For Hugging Him During Match

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
A video has gone viral on social media allegedly showing a fan being confronted by security staff. According to social media users, the fan in the video is believed to be the same individual who approached Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Punjab Kings match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The fan's actions, which included touching Kohli's feet and hugging him on the ground, have sparked debate onlin

