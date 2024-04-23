Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Women In Saree Dance To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Barso Re Megha', Takes The Internet By Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Have look at this stunning video which is growing a huge hit on social media! Women in saree are dancing to the iconic song "Barso Re Megha" from the movie "Guru," featuring Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.It's really cool and brings back some nostalgic vibes.This amazing video was shared on Instagram by the handle 'Tanika & Tarika'. It beautifully captures the essence of Indian culture and the joy of traditional dance. Watch as these women gracefully move to the music, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that's winning hearts everywhere.

All Videos

Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
Play Icon00:20
Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
Play Icon00:24
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
Play Icon00:19
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear
Play Icon00:27
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear
UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr
Play Icon00:22
UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr

Trending Videos

Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
play icon0:20
Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
play icon0:24
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
play icon0:19
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear
play icon0:27
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear
UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr
play icon0:22
UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr