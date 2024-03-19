NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Zookeeper's Terrifying Encounter With 15-Foot Crocodile, Sparks Online Discussion

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
A zookeeper in South Africa narrowly escaped when a 15-foot crocodile attacked him during a display at Crocodile Creek theme park in Ballito, Kwa-Zulu Natal. The experienced reptile expert was poking the animal with a stick when it unexpectedly lunged at him. A video of the encounter has since gone viral on social media, showing the man narrowly avoiding the crocodile's attack.

