NewsVideos
videoDetails

Virat Kohli came under trolls' target after being dismissed at the Oval

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship: Virat Kohli came under trolls' target after his dismissal at the Oval. Trollers said that Kohli, who got out early, should not eat food. Let us tell you that in response to Australia's 469 runs, India got out after scoring 296 runs.

All Videos

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone To Intensify In Goa, No Rain As Of Now
1:53
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone To Intensify In Goa, No Rain As Of Now
Himachal Pradesh: Conference On China And The Changing Global Order; Leaders Call Out Chinese Oppression
4:23
Himachal Pradesh: Conference On China And The Changing Global Order; Leaders Call Out Chinese Oppression
'In The Next 5 To 10 Years, India Will Gain From The G20': EAM S Jaishankar
1:31
'In The Next 5 To 10 Years, India Will Gain From The G20': EAM S Jaishankar
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates National Education Policy (NEP) In Agartala
3:19
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates National Education Policy (NEP) In Agartala
Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Attends High-Level Meeting On Amarnath Yatra Preparations
0:56
Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Attends High-Level Meeting On Amarnath Yatra Preparations

Trending Videos

1:53
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone To Intensify In Goa, No Rain As Of Now
4:23
Himachal Pradesh: Conference On China And The Changing Global Order; Leaders Call Out Chinese Oppression
1:31
'In The Next 5 To 10 Years, India Will Gain From The G20': EAM S Jaishankar
3:19
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates National Education Policy (NEP) In Agartala
0:56
Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Attends High-Level Meeting On Amarnath Yatra Preparations
World Test Championship Final,Virat Kohli,virat kohli troll,Sashi Tharoor,Rahane,Shardul Thakur,WTC final,wtc final 2023,WTC 2023,live india vs aus,Ind Vs Aus,world test final live,india vs aus live,aus vs ind wtc 2023 live,wtc 2023 live,india vs aus live final,WTC Final Live,india vs australia rivalry,ind vs aus live final today,India vs Australia,india vs australia test series,aus vs ind live score,india vs aus live final match,aus vs ind,indian cricket team,Zee News,test ka tiger,Rohit Sharma,