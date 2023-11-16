trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688575
Virat Kohli has Completed 50 centuries

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
In the semi-final match being played in the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli has broken Sachin's record of centuries by scoring a brilliant century against New Zealand. In ODI cricket, Virat Kohli has completed 50 centuries as compared to Sachin's 49 centuries.
