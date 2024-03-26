Virat Kohli makes huge remark on World Cup

Advertisement
Mar 26, 2024
Star batsman Virat Kohli, who scored the most runs in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), played another record-breaking innings against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat played a huge inning of 77 runs against M Chinnaswamy on Monday. After the match, Kohli has fiercely targeted BCCI regarding his selection in the Indian team for T20 World Cup 2024.

