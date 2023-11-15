trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688472
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Virat Kohli of INDI Alliance is Rahul Gandhi'

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Voting is on November 17 in Madhya Pradesh. On November 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a road show in Indore, MP. With this his election campaign came to a halt in MP. PM Modi is on Jharkhand tour today. During his Jharkhand tour, he has written a letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the last day of election campaign. In this letter he has talked about the election campaign. Also appealed to the people of the state to vote for BJP.
Follow Us

All Videos

Babar Azam Captaincy Resign: Babar Azam resigned from captaincy
Play Icon1:39
Babar Azam Captaincy Resign: Babar Azam resigned from captaincy
Mob Lynching: Two criminals murdered in Bihar
Play Icon4:18
Mob Lynching: Two criminals murdered in Bihar
PM Narendera Modi in Jharkhand: PM Modi gave 4 'Amrit Mantras'
Play Icon2:57
PM Narendera Modi in Jharkhand: PM Modi gave 4 'Amrit Mantras'
PM Modi on Doda Bus Accident: PM expressed grief over Jammu and Kashmir bus accident
Play Icon11:0
PM Modi on Doda Bus Accident: PM expressed grief over Jammu and Kashmir bus accident
Uri Encounter: Army killed a terrorist in Uri
Play Icon1:13
Uri Encounter: Army killed a terrorist in Uri

Trending Videos

Babar Azam Captaincy Resign: Babar Azam resigned from captaincy
play icon1:39
Babar Azam Captaincy Resign: Babar Azam resigned from captaincy
Mob Lynching: Two criminals murdered in Bihar
play icon4:18
Mob Lynching: Two criminals murdered in Bihar
PM Narendera Modi in Jharkhand: PM Modi gave 4 'Amrit Mantras'
play icon2:57
PM Narendera Modi in Jharkhand: PM Modi gave 4 'Amrit Mantras'
PM Modi on Doda Bus Accident: PM expressed grief over Jammu and Kashmir bus accident
play icon11:0
PM Modi on Doda Bus Accident: PM expressed grief over Jammu and Kashmir bus accident
Uri Encounter: Army killed a terrorist in Uri
play icon1:13
Uri Encounter: Army killed a terrorist in Uri
mp election 2023 news,Assembly Elections,pm modi in mp election live,Chhattisgarh elections,modi in mp election,telanagana election,mp assembly election 2023,congress vs brs,who is winning telangana election,modi live in gwalior,brs vs congress,chattisgarh news,rajasthan election survey,Mizoram Election 2023,trending news,Breaking News,trending debate,latest election news,2023 poll update,rajasthan poll survey,Deepak Chaurasia,BJP,Congress,Debate,