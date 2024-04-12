Advertisement
Virat Kohli's Funny Reaction To 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chants - Watch Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Catch the laughter as Virat Kohli responds with humor to the crowd's playful chants during the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match. Experience the lighter side of cricket with this hilarious moment from the game. Video Source: X

CBI presents K Kavita in Court
Play Icon01:17
CBI presents K Kavita in Court
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes huge statement on Emergency
Play Icon08:40
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes huge statement on Emergency
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Ff 'Dost Banke', Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:42
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Ff 'Dost Banke', Video Goes Viral
CCTV captures Mathura Railway Station Loot
Play Icon01:47
CCTV captures Mathura Railway Station Loot
Atishi Marlena accuses BJP of Presidential Rule
Play Icon01:55
Atishi Marlena accuses BJP of Presidential Rule

Trending Videos

