Virat Kohli's Viral Video: Engaging In Fluent Punjabi Banter, Sharing Laughs With Young Cricketers - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
A lovely scene played out in Dharamsala as young players had lighthearted moments with cricketing sensation Virat Kohli, who demonstrated his fluency in Punjabi. His lighthearted banter was captured in a video that swiftly went viral and won over admirers all around the world. In the video, Kohli transitions to Punjabi with ease, laughing and joking with his teammates to foster a welcoming environment. This charming exchange demonstrates Kohli's genuineness and his capacity to establish connections with individuals from a wide range of backgrounds. The video serves as a reminder of the happiness and companionship that cricket offers to both players and viewers as it propagates via social media.

