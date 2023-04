videoDetails

Virtual appearance of Atiq's killers in CJM court, next hearing of all three shooters on May 12

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Bahubali Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead. In this case, the police arrested 3 people Arun Maurya, Sunny Old and Lavlesh Tiwari. The police produced the accused in the court today after 14 days of judicial custody, after which once again the accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.