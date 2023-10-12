trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674156
Visuals of destruction in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Hamas Rocket Attack on Israel: Fifth day of war between Israel and Hamas, Israeli bombing continues on Gaza Strip. America has openly come forward to help Israel, which has declared a final war against Hamas. Palestine accused Israel of using banned phosphorus bombs.
World divided into two factions on Israel-Hamas war
World divided into two factions on Israel-Hamas war
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
DNA: Bravery of the Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists
DNA: Bravery of the Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA: Israel's air strike on Hamas bases, watch video
DNA: Israel's air strike on Hamas bases, watch video

