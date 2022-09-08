NewsVideos

VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine

Welcoming the central government decision to approve India's first nasal vaccine for COVID, Dr VK Paul on September 08, said India has set an example before the world by developing a high-potential COVID nasal vaccine.“This is another tool to fight against COVID19. India has set an example before the world by developing this innovative and high-potential vaccine. This is a story of self-reliance and self-confidence,” said Paul while speaking to ANI.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Welcoming the central government decision to approve India's first nasal vaccine for COVID, Dr VK Paul on September 08, said India has set an example before the world by developing a high-potential COVID nasal vaccine.“This is another tool to fight against COVID19. India has set an example before the world by developing this innovative and high-potential vaccine. This is a story of self-reliance and self-confidence,” said Paul while speaking to ANI.

All Videos

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
3:2
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata
Rakul Preet Singh glams up in exquisite white casual ensemble
Rakul Preet Singh glams up in exquisite white casual ensemble
Odisha: IMD predicts Heavy to very heavy rainfall form Sept 9-11
Odisha: IMD predicts Heavy to very heavy rainfall form Sept 9-11
India hands over 5000 tonnes of rice to Madagascar as humanitarian assistance
India hands over 5000 tonnes of rice to Madagascar as humanitarian assistance

Trending Videos

3:2
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata
Rakul Preet Singh glams up in exquisite white casual ensemble
Odisha: IMD predicts Heavy to very heavy rainfall form Sept 9-11
India hands over 5000 tonnes of rice to Madagascar as humanitarian assistance