VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine

Welcoming the central government decision to approve India's first nasal vaccine for COVID, Dr VK Paul on September 08, said India has set an example before the world by developing a high-potential COVID nasal vaccine.“This is another tool to fight against COVID19. India has set an example before the world by developing this innovative and high-potential vaccine. This is a story of self-reliance and self-confidence,” said Paul while speaking to ANI.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

