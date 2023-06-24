NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vladimir Putin got 'cheated' by Wagner Group!

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Russia Ukraine War: Things are changing rapidly in Russia. The chief of Russia's private army Wagner Group has given a direct threat to President Putin of a coup. War has been declared against Moscow's military leadership by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

All Videos

Sukhoi, Mirage roar in the sky of Purvanchal Expressway!
play icon10:40
Sukhoi, Mirage roar in the sky of Purvanchal Expressway!
Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
play icon6:10
Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
play icon3:50
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
play icon5:23
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia
play icon7:32
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia

Trending Videos

Sukhoi, Mirage roar in the sky of Purvanchal Expressway!
play icon10:40
Sukhoi, Mirage roar in the sky of Purvanchal Expressway!
Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
play icon6:10
Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
play icon3:50
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
play icon5:23
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia
play icon7:32
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia
russia ukraine war,russia ukraine war updates,Wagner,Putin,Wagner Group,Vladimir Putin,wagner vs russia,wagner group footage,putin speech,russia wagner mutiny,wagner group russia,russia wagner group,wagner group russian mercenaries,wagner group ukraine,wagner coup,russia vs ukraine war update,russia wagner,wagner russia,putin wagner group,prigozhin wagner,grupo wagner,prigozhin wagner video,mutiny,putin coup,putin live,wagner group ukraine footage,