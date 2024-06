videoDetails

Voter Turnout in Phase 7 recorded at 26.3% till 11am

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: In the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, 26.3% voting till 11 am on 57 seats in 8 states. 28% voting till 11 am on 13 seats of UP. 28% voting till 11 am on 9 seats of Bengal. 32% voting till 11 am on 4 seats of Himachal. 32% voting till 11 am on 13 seats of Punjab. 30% voting till 11 am on 3 seats of Jharkhand. 24% voting till 11 am on 8 seats of Bihar.