Voting begins for 224 seats in Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Karnataka Assembly Election: After several days of campaigning in Karnataka, votes will be cast for the assembly elections today. For this, voting will start from 7 am today.
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling station to cast her vote
0:59
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling station to cast her vote
Voting underway in Karnataka, PM Modi encourages public to vote in large numbers
9:47
Voting underway in Karnataka, PM Modi encourages public to vote in large numbers
Fierce ruckus regarding the arrest of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
7:23
Fierce ruckus regarding the arrest of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Voters to seal the fortunes of 2,615 candidates today
2:2
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Voters to seal the fortunes of 2,615 candidates today
Voting to be conducted for Karnataka elections today
3:44
 Voting to be conducted for Karnataka elections today

