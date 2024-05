videoDetails

Voting begins for fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Fifth phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 has begun. Voting is being held on 49 seats in 8 states of the country. In the fifth phase, the fate of Smriti Irani in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Rajnath Singh in Lucknow will be captured in EVMs.