Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Voting is going on today for the assembly elections in Telangana. All preparations for this have been completed. All eyes will be on Telangana today. The voting process begins at 7 am and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Play Icon5:32
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
Play Icon1:37
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon0:52
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon3:20
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Play Icon2:17
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India

