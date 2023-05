videoDetails

Voting to be conducted for Karnataka assembly elections today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Today is a big day for Karnataka. Voting will be held on 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly today. This process will continue from 7 am to 6 pm. This time there are 2,615 candidates in the election. See this report for more details on voting.