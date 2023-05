videoDetails

VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra have got engaged. Many VVIP guests from politics and film world have arrived in this engagement held in Delhi.