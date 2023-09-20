trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664917
"Want statement from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi..." Himanta Biswa Sarma on the 'Sanatana Dharma' dispute

|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 19 targeted Congress over corruption and ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row. He said that he heartily wants a statement from Congress denying endorsement of such statements against ‘Sanatana Dharma’.
